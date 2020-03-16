Listen Live Sports

Federal Insights
 
Stratford University's Tech Talk
 
Tech Talk Radio – March 14, 2020

March 16, 2020 10:05 am
 
Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. How to speed up your aging Windows computer. And we meet the science pioneer who not only invented the electric battery, but discovered methane.

