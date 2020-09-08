Listen Live Sports

Tech Talk Radio – September 5, 2020

September 8, 2020 9:30 am
 
Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. We find out if there is an easy way to back up an iPhone to OneDrive instead of iCloud. And we meet the Dutch electrical engineer best known as the father of Bluetooth communication.

SATURDAYS at 9:00 A.M.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

