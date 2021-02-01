On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Tech Talk Radio
Stratford University's Tech Talk

Tech Talk Radio – Jan. 30, 2021

February 1, 2021 10:03 am
< a min read
      

Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. Using artificial intelligence to tell the story of the Holocaust. And we get to know Elon Musk.

Related Topics
All News Analysis artificial intelligence Elon Musk Federal Insights Holocaust Jim Russ Radio Interviews Richard Shurtz Stratford University's Tech Talk Technology

Comments

Tech Talk Radio

SATURDAYS at 9:00 A.M.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover