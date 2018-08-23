Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Surveys
 
...
Insight by Monster Government Solutions

Technology, data need to drive transformation of the federal hiring process

August 23, 2018 3:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

After more than 15 years worth of memos, policies, initiatives and discussions, chief human capital officers remain as frustrated as ever by the federal hiring process.

Part of our executive survey series, the 8th annual CHCO survey reports CHCOs, deputy CHCOs and other senior HR managers said improving the technology they can use and the access to the data in those systems is both a top priority and among their biggest needs.

Register to read the full analysis and download the complete survey results.

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.

Related Topics
All News CHCO CHCO survey chief human capital officers Deputy CHCO Federal Insights HR Surveys

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized