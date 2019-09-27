Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Surveys
 
...
Insight by Akamai

DoD strategic IT survey

September 27, 2019 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Raise the subject of IT modernization the Defense Department and any number of things pop to mind: billion dollar contracts, protests, on-prem, hybrid, mobility, agility, security, strategy. There’s a lot going on.

That’s why Federal News Network reached out to specific DoD IT leaders – for this Defense Department Strategic IT Survey – with precise questions about how they are transforming their systems and applications into cloudenabled assets.

Register to read the full analysis and download the complete survey results.

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area


By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Federal Insights Surveys

Top Stories

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches