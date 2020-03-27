Please help us improve our website

In our continuing effort to improve Federal News Network, we are asking for your feedback on how we can best provide readers like you with relevant content that helps you meet your agency mission.

By selecting “Give Feedback,” you’ll answer questions that will help us make your online experience with Federal News Network more valuable and engaging.We take seriously the feedback of our loyal readers, and this is your opportunity to influence us!

This survey should take no more than five minutes to complete. We appreciate your help as we continue to provide the federal news and information that impacts you.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.