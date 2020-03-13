More power, less harm to wildlife

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Dams and hydro power stations might be crucial to the areas they serve, but they have water diversion channels and intakes that can harm the nearby fish. The Energy Department’s Water Power Technologies Office has launched a prize challenge to discover safer and more reliable designs for these structures. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more, the director of water powered technologies, Alejandro Moreno.

