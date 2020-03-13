Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
...

More power, less harm to wildlife

March 13, 2020 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Dams and hydro power stations might be crucial to the areas they serve, but they have water diversion channels and intakes that can harm the nearby fish. The Energy Department’s Water Power Technologies Office has launched a prize challenge to discover safer and more reliable designs for these structures. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more, the director of water powered technologies, Alejandro Moreno.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Alejandro Moreno All News Energy Department Federal Drive Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)