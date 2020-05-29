Former USDA tech leader joins Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The non-profit Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, ICIT, has a new executive director. Someone already familiar to those in the federal information technology community. Joyce Hunter was deputy chief information officer for policy and planning at the Agriculture Department and later its acting CIO. She’s also had a long career in management consulting. Joyce Hunter joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.