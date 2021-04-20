On Air: Innovation in Government
The Energy Department moves to bolster production of strategic minerals from US soil, Pt. 1

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
April 20, 2021 12:50 pm
If you like electric cars, then you’ve got to have ample supplies of critical elements needed to make them, like lithium and cobalt. Trouble is, the U.S. is highly dependent on foreign sources for most of the 35 rare-earth elements needed for batteries, wind turbines and other items. Now the Energy Department has launched a $30 million grant program to support increasing domestic supplies of rare-earth element. For details, we’ll have two guests. For an overview of the program, Federal Drive with Tom Temin heard from the acting director of the Materials Sciences and Engineering Division in Energy’s basic research unit, Dr. Andy Schwartz. (Click here for part two)

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

