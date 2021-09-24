On Air: Leaders & Legends
Two agencies launch a joint challenge involving data, climate decision applications

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
September 24, 2021 12:29 pm
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, together with the Census Bureau, recently launched a challenge. They’re looking for developers to find creative ways to use NOAA’s data. The goal is to create applications state and local governments can use to make better decisions about climate change. Joining the Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more, the chief of NOAA’s communication, education and engagement division, David Herring.

