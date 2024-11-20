Listen Live
Trending:
Insight by Summit7
Technology

Protected: Risk and Compliance Exchange 2024: Summit 7’s Jacob Horne on why CMMC 2.0 is ‘the finish line, not the starting line’

There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.

Daisy Thornton@dthorntonWFED
November 20, 2024 8:51 am
< a min read
     

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

     
Daisy Thornton

Daisy Thornton is Federal News Network’s digital managing editor. In addition to her editing responsibilities, she covers federal management, workforce and technology issues. She is also the commentary editor; email her your letters to the editor and pitches for contributed bylines.

 

 

Follow @dthorntonWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News CMMC 2.0 Cybersecurity Defense Federal Insights Jacob Horne Summit 7 Technology