A federal data mix-up could mean your personal info isn’t as safe as you think

Terry Gerton I want to start with the background. Tell us about the Future Act and how it gets the IRS involved in student aid data.

Jena Whitley Well, the FUTURE Act stands for the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education, which is a mouthful. That was passed back in December of 2019. And what that actually did was allow the IRS to share information with the Department of Education. So it set up a new information sharing agreement between those two federal agencies, but only in the case where taxpayers provided consent for the IRS to do so. So that took a little bit of special coding for these systems to talk to each other. But that’s where it all started.

Terry Gerton And so you at the Treasury IG did an investigation of this data exchange. What happened? What did you find?

Jena Whitley Well, we didn’t start an investigation until actually last year. And what happened was we were notified, or actually the Department of Education publicly announced, that the IRS was sending incorrect data, taxpayer data, to the FAFSA application system. And for those of your listeners who don’t have kids or kids close to going to college, the FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. So anytime the IRS makes errors like this, data sharing errors, my agency is of course going to investigate. And in this particular case, that announcement was made back in April of 2024 — the first year, which was just last year, that this system went live. But in this particular instance, the IRS fixed the problem before we even started our audit work. And by that I mean they confirmed the errors, they tested and coded a fix and reprocessed over seven million applications in eight days, after being informed by the Department of Education. So if you take a look at our report, we have a detailed timeline about the events that took place and what happened, and a lot of information about the data information that shared itself.

Terry Gerton Was this data information sharing agreement part of the rollout of the new FAFSA that was so problematic?

Jena Whitley I don’t know that it was part of the new FAFSA. The part that we actually audited was the coding of the IRS system itself. I think those two things happen concurrently. The FAFSTA application is processed actually by the Department of Education. The part we audited is the IRS system that provides that information to the Department of Education.

Terry Gerton But the data sharing was designed to make it easier and simpler to file the FAFSA, correct?

Jena Whitley Absolutely.

Terry Gerton As you dug into the situation after the Department of Education brought it to light, what were some of the things that you found? Was it a one-time thing or was there a deeper systematic problem?

Jena Whitley I’d like to think it was just a one-time thing where, you know, auditors are often cautious and hopelessly optimistic and making recommendations for improvement. But what we found actually was, in this case, a university administrator was watching the different packages that were coming back for their admitted students, and they’re the ones who notified the Department of Education of the problem. So, as soon as the Department of Education made that announcement, then the IRS started working on, okay, what happened where, and how can we fix this going forward. So, to provide some of that context, what happened? Tax administration is extremely complex. You have hundreds of systems that process the tax code, and by that I mean at their last count there were over 700 business applications on the IRS enterprise. And any time a new law is passed, like the FUTURE Act, as we already talked about, coding changes have to be made or new systems are created altogether. That happened with the Affordable Care Act, that happened with the Taxpayer First Act, with the Inflation Reduction Act. Each one of these legal changes requires generally a new system to be implemented or developed from the ground up. And it just further complicates the tax code. Another note is, about half of those systems are legacy systems, which just means they’re really old, some of them are no longer being patched by vendors. The legacy systems that actually process the tax for businesses and individuals were mostly developed by the IRS themselves, but a lot of those old systems don’t have any kind of documentation that explains fields and the data contained in those fields. So in between different systems, you may have fields that are named the same thing, but actually contain different kinds of data. And I don’t want to get too technical for your listeners, but this really adds complexity to anything where you’re just like, oh, I just want to retrieve a taxpayer AGI, for example, or your adjusted gross income for one taxpayer, was not always that easy to just go find a number in one system. One last comment on that is, one of the great things, actually, about the IRS is they do fix their mistakes and they fix them all the time. If they’ve overbilled you, they issue a check. If they say that you owe too much tax and, you know, they’ll revise that throughout the year, but a benefit to the taxpayer itself is that taxpayers can also make changes throughout the year. And that’s where this actually contributed to this FAFSA application system, because not all of those amendment changes were coded into this new process. So once they fixed that, they reprocessed all the seven million-plus applications for 2024 and hopefully now going forward, things will be fine, but we’ll continue to look at that.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with Jena Whitley. She’s the director for systems operations at the Treasury inspector general for tax administration. Your point there about the complexity of the tax code and all of the different databases that support it leads me to ask what recommendations you made as you did the analysis for systematic fixes, so this doesn’t happen in the future.

Jena Whitley One of the things that we did find that we would have normally made recommendations about would have been with regards to the testing data that they used. They used the same testing package and it’s just basically general fake tax information, if you will. They use it for all of their different releases. Had the IRS used masked live data, these errors could have been identified before sharing any information with the Department of Education. And this kind of complicated, but an easy way to think about this is, using the same package of sample data through all of their development and testing is a little bit like teaching to the test. The system can get everything right if you’re sending through the same package of questions and data over and over again, but is that a real test of a system’s performance? No, it really isn’t. So in one case, we would have said, perhaps if this were a larger system, you should have used live taxpayer data. But because we only looked at this small system in this particular instance, we didn’t want to make that recommendation for future systems they may be working on, because the bulk of live data can be extremely cumbersome even if it’s masked. So we didn’t make any recommendations in this report except we will be continuing to look at all of the different APIs and data sharing agreements that the IRS is going to be engaging in in the next few years.

Terry Gerton You’ve mentioned a couple of times that this was a small system, a small piece of the total tax system that you looked at, and yet it was a pretty significant breach. I mean, personal information was released. The Trump administration has made no secret of how it wants to open up this data system to lots of other cross-matches. What are the key lessons that we should be learning here before we do apply or mix IRS data with other sorts of federal data?

Jena Whitley Yeah, I agree. The March 2025 executive order, the one that’s stopping waste, fraud and abuse by eliminating information silos, that one aims to remove barriers and promote interagency data sharing agreements. That’s a little bit of concern for us because, you know, Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Tax Code has been around for 50 years. And that essentially says your personal taxpayer data is private information, unless of course, you know, you’re being investigated for some law enforcement purpose. So, that’s one of the unique things that the FAFSA system, the IRS, encoded. They ensured before that information was sent to the Department of Education that the taxpayer gave consent for the IRS to release that information. The other concern is, this is a small-scope system because you only have a very small section of our country who currently have children that are college-age, so this was a very small subset of individual taxpayers. The concern is if you expand this out to other broader inter-agency sharing agreements, what errors are going to be made in that data that’s shared? And how efficient is that if the IRS has to go back and make changes? What decisions are going be made based on data that could be incorrect?

Terry Gerton Well, and the IRS has had a pretty significant staff reduction as well. So do they have the people left to make sure that the coding is correct so it doesn’t happen again?

Jena Whitley Whoo, that is a tough one. I don’t know. I just read one of my colleagues’ reports, and I think they’ve lost over a quarter of their information technology experts. And that is another something that we’re going to be looking at. Even as an IT auditor, I typically audit systems and not human resources and that kind of thing. But that definitely gives us some concern going forward about not just, you know, administering the tax code itself, but the modernization programs that were already in flight before all of this happened. I mean, the IRS has been working on their enterprise data platform for several years now. And that is a system that looks to deconflict all the different fields and data that happen across those hundreds of systems. And if production or if work stopped on modernization programs like that, it’s just going to further delay the modernization efforts that this administration and all the previous administrations hope to gain with modernizing the IRS.