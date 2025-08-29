A federal data mix-up could mean your personal info isn’t as safe as you think

|Guest:
|Jena Whitley
|Title:
|Director, System Operations, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration
|Summary:
|A new IG report reveals the IRS sent incorrect taxpayer data to the Department of Education — raising serious questions about how federal agencies exchange sensitive information. As the Department of Government Efficiency pushes for broader data consolidation across government and as the IRS continues to shed staff and funding, this slip-up shows how one error can ripple across systems and put personal privacy at risk.