OMB lays out two-year move to single sign-on using Login.gov

OMB laid out a series of deadlines over the next two years for agencies to transition many of their citizen-facing websites to the shared service.

The long-held dream of having a single sign-on for public-facing federal services is one step closer.

A new Office of Management and Budget memo to mandate, whenever possible, that the Login.gov platform serve as the single source for authentication and verification gives agencies their first true path toward providing a consistent way to access federal services since the E-Government days during the George W. Bush administration.

“And as use of Login.gov for identity verification increases, the government realizes cost efficiencies from economies of scale and a reduction in duplicative verification costs. Increased use of Login.gov also supports the government’s security posture, enabling deployment at scale of leading technologies and security practices to prevent and respond to emerging threats,” wrote Russ Vought, OMB director, in the memo released Monday. “In the absence of a clear governmentwide strategy, agencies have deployed a range of different solutions and taken inconsistent approaches for managing digital identity, creating unnecessary burden and inefficiencies for the public and government alike. This policy enforces Login.gov as the universal sign-on for accessing public services online, enabling more seamless and efficient service delivery while safeguarding user privacy and supporting resilience against fraud and security threats.”

OMB’s mandate to use Login.gov, which the General Services Administration manages, doesn’t apply to every system that touches the public, nor does it apply to those run by the Defense Department or those considered national security systems.

The administration specifically called out two exemptions for public facing websites:

Organizations, or individuals acting on behalf of an organization, such as businesses, state and local governments

Individuals acting on behalf of another individual.

“However, agencies are permitted and encouraged to expand the use of Login.gov and conform to the requirements of this memorandum for these other websites, where appropriate. Regardless of the use of Login.gov, agencies remain responsible for applying appropriate digital identity controls for enterprise identity and all of their public services, including those not covered by this memorandum,” OMB wrote.

Additionally, OMB recognized that Login.gov may not meet all agency use cases for specific user populations or operational requirements.

OMB says agencies also can avoid imposing additional burden on a significant population of users, such as those who rely on an existing sign-on option. In other cases, young people or members of the public living abroad may have limited official records which can make identity verification more challenging and may warrant the use of other solutions.

A 10-year journey for Login

GSA launched Login.gov in 2017 and has sought to expand its use annually, most recently by lowering its pricing model for agency users and adding more anti-fraud capabilities.

Ed Forst, GSA’s administrator, said in a statement that the agency is prepared for the platform’s expansion. It will provide onboarding help, partner support teams, technical documentation, integration assistance and operational playbooks. GSA says it also will work closely with agencies to assess needs, plan integrations and support implementation efforts.

Agencies have signed up to use Login but they also are using commercial technologies. The Government Accountability Office found in a July 2025 report that between fiscal 2020 and 2023, agencies reported spending approximately $209 million on commercial solutions while spending $32.5 million on Login.gov.

“Of the 24 CFO Act agencies, 15 reported using Login.gov for public facing applications, six reported using Login.gov in conjunction with a commercial solution, and three reported not using Login.gov, opting instead to use a commercial solution,” GAO said. “According to data reported by the CFO Act agencies, more users utilized Login.gov’s services compared to the commercial identity proofing solutions. For example, about 190 million users utilized Login.gov compared to approximately 60 million users that utilized the four commercial solutions combined from fiscal 2020 to 2023.”

Part of the reason for the dual path many agencies took for identity authentication and verification comes back to a lack of confidence in Login.gov. That came to a head in 2023 when the GSA inspector general found the Technology Transformation Service (TTS) misled agencies for four years about how Login.gov met certain identity proofing requirements under the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-63-3. While GSA has since fixed the issue, agencies have continued to invest in multiple identity software providers.

But OMB says the approach has created unnecessary burdens on citizens, and the memo is an attempt to address the long-standing concerns surrounding multiple identity systems.

“Users often need to prove their identity multiple times and remember multiple usernames and passwords, sometimes even for services within the same agency. Universal use of Login.gov is a crucial step toward eliminating this unnecessary burden,” the White House wrote in a fact sheet. “Users also often need to provide the same information multiple times. Nearly two-thirds of surveyed Americans reported that government agencies asking for repetitive information was a hassle. Login.gov unlocks the potential for users to reuse their information as they interact across services.”

While these exemptions lighten the mandate, OMB still expects agencies to consolidate and reevaluate existing identity verification and authentication systems.

“Agencies must phase out identity solutions that do not meet this description and should routinely reevaluate the need for continued use of solutions other than Login.gov, including by assessing each solution’s volume of active users,” the memo states. “When offering other solutions, agencies must promote Login.gov as the default option for new account creation for any user population that Login.gov is able to serve. When using other solutions in addition to Login.gov for a given service or transaction, agencies must seek to maximize parity in assurance level selection for authentication and identity verification between Login.gov and the other solution(s).”

Short, long-term deadlines

OMB laid out a series of goals over the next two years go make the memo a reality. Over the next 60 days, agencies must submit to OMB an inventory of all public facing websites that have authentication.

Then the National Institute of Standards and Technology must publish a resource within 120 days to help agencies implement NIST Special Publication 800-63-4, Digital Identity Guidelines in order for agencies to conduct Digital Identity Risk Management (DIRM) reviews.

Agencies have 240 days to conduct a DIRM for public-facing digital services that have authentication and/or verification, including selection of assurance levels, consistent with the process outlined in NIST SP 800-63-4.

Within the next year, agencies then must a deploy Login.gov on all existing in-scope websites of OMB-designated High Impact Service Provider (HISP) services, or submit a notice to OMB as to why they can’t.

Then within two years, agencies must deploy Login.gov on all existing in-scope websites, or submit a notice to OMB.

OMB also gave GSA a series of deadlines, including to convene customer agencies to collect input within 90 days and then at least quarterly.

GSA has three deadlines to meet in the next six months:

Along with OMB, publish a guide on best practices for implementing Login.gov and incorporate relevant best practices into the U.S. Web Design System.

Host an industry day to solicit information on leading commercial digital identity technologies that Login.gov could consider leveraging.

Provide a report to OMB assessing opportunities related to digital identity to further improve customer experience, such as the creation and use of verifiable digital credentials (e.g., veteran’s status) and other opportunities to reduce duplicative information collection from the public.

Then within one year, in coordination with NIST, and based on agency customers’ DIRM results, GSA should explore opportunities to expand Login.gov’s service offerings, such as the inheritance of credentials from commercial cloud service providers and the ability to progressively increase identify verification based on the relative risk of specific transactions.

Positive reaction to the memo

Reaction to memo has mostly been positive since the draft version first became public. CyberScoop first reported the draft memo.

Eric Mill, a former GSA executive director of cloud strategy, said on LinkedIn that he was supportive of this change.

“Ten years ago, when Login.gov was new, and I was part of the leadership team driving it out the door, I actually actively opposed a policy mandate for Login. It was too early, and a mandate can bring the soul death of a product and its ambition for quality,” Mill wrote. “It’s 10 years later, the product is orders of magnitude better, and the bottleneck holding Login back is now principally agency intransigence and parochial concerns. The time is more than right to require Login as an option in federal agencies.”

Vid Desai, a former CIO at the Food and Drug Administration, also wrote on LinkedIn that the mandate or strong emphasis to use Login.gov could potentially save billions of dollars for agencies.

“A single, governmentwide approach to authentication and credential management is not only feasible, scalable, and operationally practical, but it also presents a significant opportunity to reduce billions in duplicative spending, IT waste, and overlapping capabilities,” he wrote. “That said, the track record of some OMB-managed services has not always inspired confidence, and those challenges would need to be addressed for such an effort to succeed. Nevertheless, I agree that it is time for the federal government to take a more coordinated and effective approach to authentication and credential management. Success will depend on maintaining a clear distinction between authentication and authorization. Authentication can and should be standardized where appropriate, while authorization should remain decentralized and managed as close as possible to the resources, systems, and mission owners it supports.”

Mike Hettinger, president and founding principal of Hettinger Strategy Group, said he was especially pleased that OMB included two sections related to customer experience and the potential to unlock integrated experiences across government.

“That idea goes back to some of the first thoughts that were discussed while working on the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act and the importance of limiting the burden on users, reducing requirements to provide the same information multiple times, while continuing to focus on delivering better customer service outcomes at scale,” he said.

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