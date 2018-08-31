Listen Live Sports

Guilty plea in threats made to family of FCC chairman

August 31, 2018 6:01 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A California man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the family of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai for his role in repealing net neutrality rules.

Markara Man of Norwalk, California, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Alexandria to sending multiple threatening emails to Pai.

The FBI traced the emails to the 33-year-old Man, who admitted he sent them because he was upset about the repeal of net neutrality and wanted to scare Pai.

Man faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 7.

Defense lawyers said in court papers that mental illness contributed to Man’s actions and that he is now receiving treatment.

