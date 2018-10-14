Listen Live Sports

Computers offline in Maryland library system after virus

October 14, 2018 6:19 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A public library system in Maryland likely won’t have working computers for at least another two weeks as officials deal with the effects of a virus.

The Capital Gazette reports the virus infected about 600 Anne Arundel County library computers earlier this month. That prompted officials to inform thousands of customers who had used them since Sept. 17 to monitor their personal information for fraudulent activity.

Spokeswoman Christine Feldmann said in a news release over the weekend that information technology workers were still trying to permanently remove the virus. She said the “complicated process” would likely take another two weeks.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

