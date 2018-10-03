Listen Live Sports

Machete-wielding man subdued outside New Orleans City Hall

October 3, 2018 2:34 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police used a stun device to subdue a man who brandished a machete in a park across from New Orleans City Hall.

Video from WWL-TV shows the unidentified, shirtless man confronting several men as they move close to him in Duncan Plaza, across the street from the front of City Hall. When the man pulls the machete from its sheath, the video shows a uniformed state trooper approaching, aiming at the man with the stun device. The man falls to the ground.

State police told the station that the man was being treated at a hospital and would then be held by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

