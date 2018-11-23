Listen Live Sports

State to test new tech to lower risk to human flagging crews

November 23, 2018 3:59 pm
 
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland highway officials will test new technology to reduce the risk to human flagging crews in road work zones.

WTOP-FM reports the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration will use an automated flagger assistance device instead of someone with a long pole with “Stop” and “Slow” signs attached.

Charlie Gischler with the state highway agency says the new system is going to eliminate the need for somebody to stand in the road next to traffic.

The AFAD will be tested at a drainage project just north of Cumberland. Drivers will see a device on the side of the road with the Stop and Slow signs used in human operations. They’ll also see signs reading “Wait on Stop,” and “Go on Slow.”

