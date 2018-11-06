Listen Live Sports

Virginia asks for public input on elk management plan

November 6, 2018 3:51 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries wants to know how state residents feel about elk.

Officials are asking for public comments on how elk will be managed in the state into the future.

With elk established and the population growing, the department is planning for long-term, sustainable management shaped by science and public input.

The department has scheduled three public meetings to discuss key sections of the plan and to accept written public comments. The meetings will be held on: Nov. 13, 7-9 p.m., Honaker High School; Nov. 14, 7-9 p.m., The Inn at Wise; and Nov. 15, 7-9 p.m., Wytheville Meeting Center.

Residents can also comment on the plan by visiting the website, www.dgif.virginia.gov . Comments are due to the department no later than Dec. 5.

