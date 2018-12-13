Listen Live Sports

Hackers stole nearly $1M from Save the Children charity

December 13, 2018 11:05 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Save the Children says hackers stole nearly $1 million from the nonprofit through a sophisticated email scam.

The Boston Globe reports that scammers hacked into the email of a worker at the charity’s U.S. offices last year, posed as an employee, and created false invoices and other documents to fool the nonprofit into sending nearly $1 million to a fraudulent entity in Japan.

The scammers claimed the money was needed to purchase solar panels for health centers in Pakistan, a country where Save the Children has worked for decades.

The Save the Children Federation , the Fairfield, Connecticut-based U.S. affiliate of the international organization, said its insurance reimbursed all but $112,000 of the stolen funds.

The charity has since tightened its cybersecurity and bank transfer protocols to prevent fraud.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

