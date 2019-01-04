Listen Live Sports

California woman arrested for allegedly biting jogger

January 4, 2019 10:22 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman they say bit a jogger who pepper-sprayed her dog at a San Francisco Bay Area park.

Nineteen-year-old Alma Cadwalader of Oakland was arrested Friday by police with the East Bay Regional Park District.

Authorities say Cadwalader’s dog tried to attack the jogger Thursday on a trail in Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley. The jogger used pepper spray to fend off the animal.

Police with say Cadwalader then confronted the jogger, tackling and punching her. When the jogger tried to push her away, police say Cadwalader bit the woman’s forearm, leaving “significant wounds.”

She was booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, false imprisonment with violence and robbery for allegedly taking the jogger’s pepper spray. It’s unclear whether Cadwalader has an attorney.

