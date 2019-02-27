Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
Sweden arrests person suspected of spying for Russia

February 27, 2019 3:48 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish domestic security agency says a person has been arrested on suspicion of having been recruited by Russia to carry out “illegal intelligence activities against Sweden.”

Daniel Stenling, head of SAPO’s counter espionage unit, says the person “works in the Swedish high-tech industry” and has information that the agency knows is of interest to foreign intelligence services.

Stenling said in a statement Wednesday that SAPO has worked on the matter “for a long time” and that the present crime has been going on at least since 2017.

The person was recruited by a Russian intelligence officer who works at Russia’s Embassy in Stockholm under a diplomatic cover, he said. The suspect was arrested Tuesday evening during a meeting in central Stockholm.

No other details were available.

The SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service, would not comment.

