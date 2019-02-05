Listen Live Sports

Twitter critic site gone after Nebraska school district sues

February 5, 2019
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Twitter account that has been criticizing a southeast Nebraska school district since last fall disappeared shortly after the district filed a lawsuit seeking the critic’s identity.

The person behind the anonymous @friend_bulldog account on Twitter posted another critical comment about the Friend School District Tuesday morning, but the account was gone by midday.

The school district filed a lawsuit last week because officials want to learn who is behind the account. The district’s lawyer, Justin Knight, said the site has made false and defamatory statements about Superintendent David Kraus and other school officials.

Knight says the district plans to continue pursuing the lawsuit .

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday whether the user deactivated the @friend_bulldog account.

Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough says the company doesn’t comment on individual accounts.

