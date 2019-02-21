Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Virginia Tech to hold session on plans for Innovation Campus

February 21, 2019 4:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The city of Alexandria will hold a virtual information session with Virginia Tech to outline plans for the university’s planned Innovation Campus.

The interactive session will take place Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. It will be accessible on the city’s website and via cablecast on AlexTV (Comcast channels 70 and 1084).

Virginia Tech’s commitment to build a $1 billion technology-focused campus in Alexandria is part of a higher education package that was cited as one of the reasons Amazon selected northern Virginia for a new headquarters.

The information session is being held to describe plans for the campus and to answer questions from the public.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.