Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Report: Iran holds drill near key strait, tests armed drones

March 14, 2019 4:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency says the country’s Revolutionary Guard is holding a drill near the strategic Strait of Hormuz to test dozens of Iranian-made drones, including armed drones.

Thursday’s report says it’s the first time such a high number of offensive drones are being used in a drill. It quotes Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh of the Guard’s aerospace division as saying Iran has the region’s biggest offensive drone fleet.

It says the drones flew for about 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, then hit their targets.

Iran in 2014 reverse-engineered a Lockheed Martin RQ-170 drone it captured three years earlier, producing a domestic version of the RQ-170, modified to carry out both bombing and reconnaissance missions.

Advertisement

The drill comes as pressure mounts amid re-imposed U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil sector.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.