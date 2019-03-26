Listen Live Sports

Stolen California dog returned after theft video goes viral

March 26, 2019 8:23 pm
 
RUBIDOUX, Calif. (AP) — A California woman is overjoyed after her stolen pet dog was returned with the help of a security video posted on social media.

The Orange County Register reports that Melissa Cortez’s pug, Andrew, was returned to her Tuesday by the Spectrum cable company.

The newspaper reports that a neighbor’s security video taken midday Monday showed a man who was driving a Spectrum van take the 10-month-old puppy from the yard outside Cortez’s home about 53 miles (85 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Cortez says she filed a report with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, but the cable company contacted her after two video clips were posted to social media and widely shared.

Spectrum says the unnamed employee has been fired.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

