The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

2 students accused of jamming school’s Wi-Fi network

April 2, 2019 7:53 am
 
< a min read
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two northern New Jersey boys successfully crashed their high school’s Wi-Fi network on multiple occasions to get out of taking exams.

The two Secaucus High School freshmen are charged with computer criminal activity and conspiracy. Authorities say the 14-year-olds used an app or a computer program to compromise the network, and apparently took requests from other students to bring it down.

The boys’ names have not been released. The charges stem from an investigation that began after school officials notified police last Thursday.

Secaucus Schools Superintendent Jennifer Montesano says the school’s Wi-Fi network has been restored and is now fully operational. But she declined further comment.

Since much of the school’s curriculum is internet-based, the lack of Wi-Fi connection disrupted the students’ daily assignments.

___

This story has been corrected to say that students, not schools, crashed the network

