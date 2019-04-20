Listen Live Sports

George Zimmerman banned from Tinder dating app

April 20, 2019 5:44 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed an unarmed black teen in Florida in 2012 has been banned from the dating app Tinder.

An emailed statement from Tinder cited users’ safety as a reason for removing George Zimmerman’s profile.

An article by Tampa, Florida, weekly Creative Loafing says Zimmerman used a fake name on the dating app.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting of Trayvon Martin on the grounds of self-defense.

He has had several run-ins with the law, including a 2015 arrest after he was accused of throwing a wine bottle at his girlfriend. The case was dropped.

In November he entered a no contest plea to resolve a charge of stalking a private investigator associated with a documentary on Martin.

