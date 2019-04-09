Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Police: Uber driver tried to burglarize passenger’s home

April 9, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say an Uber driver has been arrested for trying to break into the home of a passenger he had dropped off at the San Francisco airport, then burglarizing a neighbor’s home.

The San Mateo Police Department said Monday that officers arrested 38-year-old Jackie Gordon Wilson Friday at his home in Rancho Cordova.

Officials say surveillance video shows Wilson trying to break into his passenger’s San Mateo home but giving up after an alarm sounds. Police say Wilson then went to another home a few blocks away and was caught on video breaking in there.

The department says Wilson was arrested at his home, where detectives found some of the stuff stolen from the San Mateo home.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wilson faces burglary and attempted burglary charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.