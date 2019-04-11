Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Police video shows robber was really robot vacuum cleaner

April 11, 2019 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have released police body camera video showing the moment when officers in Oregon realized a suspected robber holed up in a bathroom was really a robotic vacuum cleaner.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies discovered the menacing appliance after entering the bathroom with guns drawn.

Assisted by a Beaverton canine officer, they had gone to the home after a house sitter called 911 Monday, saying someone was inside the bathroom.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Danny DiPietro says this encounter was his first “Roomba burglar” in 13 years on the job.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He says the office is still having a good laugh about it.

Beaverton is a suburb west of Portland.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.