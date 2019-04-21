Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Stolen pickup truck strikes, kills Uber passenger in Oregon

April 21, 2019 5:17 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a man driving a stolen pickup truck 100 mph (161 kph) crashed into an SUV, killing an Uber passenger.

Police believe the pickup truck driver was under the influence of intoxicants when he collided head-on with the SUV Saturday night.

According to police, the Uber passenger sitting in the backseat of the SUV was ejected through the front windshield and died. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver was ejected from the vehicle and treated at a nearby hospital.

Police say that during the crash, the SUV hit a minivan. A passenger in the minivan was treated for injuries at a hospital.

Officers investigating the crash learned the truck was reported stolen earlier in the week.

