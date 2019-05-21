Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Prosecutors want GPS monitor on truck driver in deadly crash

May 21, 2019 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors want a judge to require a GPS monitor for the truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on a Colorado highway now that the man has posted bond.

In the request filed on Monday, prosecutors say investigators believe Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos attempted to flee the scene of the collision.

The filing says investigators learned this after a judge had set a $400,000 bond for the 23-year-old from Houston. Jefferson County district attorney spokeswoman Pam Russell said Tuesday that she could not provide more information.

Aguilera-Mederos was released from jail Saturday after paying bond. His defense attorney has said the April 25 crash was an accident.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A judge has not scheduled a hearing on the GPS monitoring request. KDVR-TV first reported the request.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.