The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
Wisconsin university helps cat get new back legs

May 3, 2019 4:26 pm
 
OAK CREEK, Wis. (AP) — A tabby cat has new back legs, with the help of some University of Wisconsin-Madison students and a 3D printer.

Community Cat shelter vice president Sarah Close says Chicago Animal Care and Control found the stray with infected legs last September and turned him over to the Whitewater, Wisconsin- based shelter.

A veterinarian amputated part of the male cat’s back legs, and the shelter named him Sgt. Stubbs. Community Cat officials then asked a freshman engineering class for help.

The students made prosthetics with a 3D printer and extra straps to keep them on. Stubbs received the legs and tried them out Thursday evening.

Stubbs’ new owner, Adam Schofield of Oak Creek, says he was impressed with the prosthetics and hopes Stubbs will get used to them.

