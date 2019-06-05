Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
Authorities accuse teen of peddling drugs, guns on Snapchat

June 5, 2019 4:17 pm
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a New Mexico teenager accused of using social media to peddle fentanyl, assault weapons and other firearms.

Bernalillo District Attorney Raul Torrez on Wednesday announced the 17-year-old’s arrest. Authorities said it came after a multi-agency investigation that involved the FBI and state police.

The teen is expected to make an appearance Thursday in Children’s Court on drug-related charges and unlawful possession of a firearm. The Associated Press is not naming the teen because of his age.

An FBI search warrant showed the teen was arrested early Tuesday morning at a house in southwest Albuquerque.

FBI and state police agents’ list of items seized included 60 tablets they suspected to be the powerful opioid fentanyl and a loaded AR-15 pistol with a 30-round magazine.

