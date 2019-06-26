Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Denver airport drivers get stuck in mud using Google Maps

June 26, 2019 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Denver drivers using Google Maps to get to the city’s airport last weekend and trying to avoid a traffic jam were sent on a detour that took them down a narrow, muddy dirt road.

Connie Monsees told KMGH-TV there were about 100 cars on Sunday lined up on the road.

She says some cars got stuck behind others that could not move and that other vehicles could not make it across several deep ditches.

Monsees says she used her all-wheel drive vehicle to help two strangers get to the airport.

Advertisement

Google told ABC News that it works to provide the best directions but that issues can arise due to factors such as weather and it encourages drivers be attentive and use their best judgment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.