Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Man convicted in killing after being ID’d through Snapchat

June 8, 2019 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder in a drug-related robbery killing in Las Vegas after initially being identified as a suspect because a friend of the victim thought to check and preserve a Snapchat message.

Jurors on Thursday convicted 25-year-old Montrell Russum of murder, robbery and conspiracy in the 2018 killing of 25-year-old Martell Williams.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Williams was found dead by a friend, Brandon Boisclar, who said he immediately wondered with whom Williams had last been in contact.

Bosclair said he saved a Snapchat message on Williams’ phone, and detectives then used the message to identify Russum.

Advertisement

Snapchat messages typically can be seen for only a brief period of time.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Detectives also used cell tower records to identify two other suspects. They await trial.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.