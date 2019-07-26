Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Alabama school system delays class over malware attack

July 26, 2019
 
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school system is delaying the start of classes because of what officials describe as a malware attack on its computers.

Houston County Superintendent David Sewell told a news conference Thursday that an apparent attack of the school system’s servers has affected phones and computers in the southeast Alabama system.

Sewell couldn’t confirm the extent of the attack and didn’t go into details about what happened. But officials learned the system had been hacked on Tuesday.

School will begin on Monday, Aug. 5, rather than on Aug. 1 because of the problem. Sewell says workers are reinstalling systems and trying to get computers running normally.

Officials wouldn’t say whether payroll or student information was affected.

