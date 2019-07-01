Listen Live Sports

Cyberattack forces Georgia agency to shut down websites

July 1, 2019 6:16 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state agency says a cyberattack has forced it to shut down some court websites.

News outlets report hackers demanding a ransom infected computers with malware at the Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts. Agency spokesman Bruce Shaw said Monday that officials have “quarantined our servers and shut off our network to the outside.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how many Georgia courts were affected, or to what degree their operations were interrupted. The agency’s website, www.georgiacourts.org , was offline Monday. Websites for the Georgia Supreme Court and court clerks in the state’s larger counties appeared to be operating.

The Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts provides computer applications to some local probate and municipal courts. Shaw said the agency doesn’t store private information aside from what’s in public court documents.

