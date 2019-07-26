Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Images show Lightsail 2 spacecraft’s solar sail has deployed

July 26, 2019 9:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Photos transmitted from The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 spacecraft orbiting Earth confirm that it successfully deployed its solar sail.

The spacecraft was launched from Florida last month and images from this week’s deployment sequence were downlinked from the orbiter by flight controllers at California Polytechnic State University , San Luis Obispo.

One image shows a large part of the sail with much of Mexico and its Baja California peninsula on the Earth below.

The sail is formed by four triangular sheets of extremely thin, reflective Mylar that form a square about the size of a boxing ring.

Advertisement

The project is an experiment to see if the momentum of photons hitting the sail will accelerate the craft sufficiently to raise its orbit .

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Such sails could potentially propel tiny satellites known as CubeSats.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established