Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Dredging of Ocean City, Maryland, inlet to get underway

August 7, 2019 4:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland.

Rep. Andy Harris announced that a dredge vessel arrived on Tuesday.

The vessel is scheduled to dredge for five days over the coming week, starting Wednesday.

The dredging is being done to address sediment accumulation in an important navigation channel used by commercial fisherman and recreational boaters.

Advertisement

Harris says the fishing and maritime industry is critical to the local economy and community, and that the dredging is a high priority.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield