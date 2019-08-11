Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Lyft driver suspected of raping passenger near San Francisco

August 11, 2019 6:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a female passenger in the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Bruno police say the 25-year-old victim told investigators she scheduled the ride early Saturday while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the back seat.

Detectives say the driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the woman to his residence without her permission and raped her.

KPIX-TV reports the 46-year-old faces charges of false imprisonment and rape. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter