Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Maryland to invest nearly $10M in rural broadband expansion

August 20, 2019 5:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The state of Maryland is making available nearly $10 million for efforts to bring reliable and affordable internet service to residents of rural communities.

Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Monday that the $9.9 million will be the first installment of a five-year, $100 million initiative expected to benefit 225,000 Maryland residents. He says his administration is working to provide high-speed internet to every county in the state.

Hogan’s administration established the Office of Rural Broadband in 2017 to expand broadband capabilities in underserved areas.

The office has awarded grants for a variety of projects, including feasibility studies in six counties and 11 pilot projects in five counties. It has also provided a loan and helped refinance $17 million of the city of Westminster’s debt for a fiber network.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars