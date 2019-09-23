Listen Live Sports

Russian hacker pleads guilty in massive data theft scheme

September 23, 2019 10:27 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian hacker has admitted to his involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer data from a U.S. financial institution.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said Monday that Andrei Tyurin pleaded guilty to computer intrusion, wire fraud, bank fraud and illegal online gambling offenses.

The 35-year-old Russian national from Moscow was extradited from the country of Georgia last year. He’s accused of helping steal the personal data of more than 80 million customers from JP Morgan Chase in a hacking scheme uncovered by federal prosecutors four years ago. At the time it was described as the largest single theft of its kind.

Tyurin also allegedly targeted other U.S. financial institutions, brokerage firms, financial news publishers and other American companies. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13.

