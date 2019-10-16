Listen Live Sports

District: Personal student information, test scores breached

October 16, 2019 9:18 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A school district in Maryland says a student improperly downloaded personal information and test scores of more than 1,000 students from a college preparation program.

A Montgomery County Public Schools statement says the data breach happened Oct. 3 and impacted 1,344 Naviance accounts tied to Wheaton High School in Silver Spring. Naviance is an online program that enables students to prepare for college and careers.

District spokesman Derek Turner told The Washington Post that the student wrote a program or algorithm that tried various combinations of usernames and passwords to gain access.

Officials say the student — who does not attend Wheaton High School — was tracked down Oct. 7 and awaits both school discipline and possible criminal charges.

Naviance didn’t return the newspaper’s request for comment.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

