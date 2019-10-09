Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

EU warns hostile countries are 5G risk, avoids naming names

October 9, 2019 9:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has warned that next-generation telecommunication networks face a range of cyber threats, including from hostile countries.

While steering clear of singling out China’s Huawei, an EU security risk assessment Wednesday identified “states or state-backed actors” as the most serious and likely culprits to carry out sophisticated attacks on new 5G networks.

The report didn’t name specific countries. It only briefly mentioned Huawei as one of the main suppliers of 5G equipment, alongside Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson.

It cited a possible risk scenario in which a “hostile state actor” pressures a supplier “under its jurisdiction to provide access to sensitive network assets.”

Advertisement

The U.S. has been lobbying European allies to shun Huawei over concerns it might aid Chinese spying.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

300 birthday cards for a 100-year-old World War II Veteran

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity