Biomedical center opens at Rockville educational institution

November 8, 2019 4:27 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Universities at Shady Grove have opened a new Biomedical Sciences and Engineering building.

Officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday in Rockville, Maryland.

The $175-million building has six levels. The 220,000-square-foot facility will double the footprint of the campus.

USG will be able to increase enrollment capacity from its current 3,000-plus students to more than 7,500.

It will have a community dental clinic operated by the School of Dentistry.

The new building will enable USG to expand educational offerings and degrees in the science, technology and mathematics fields.

