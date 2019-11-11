Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Camera, apparent tripwire found near Charlottesville statue

November 11, 2019 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police have removed an unauthorized camera and apparent tripwire device from the vicinity of a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Charlottesville police spokesman Tyler Hawn said Monday that neither the camera nor the “self-made” device belonged to police. He says officers removed them soon after citizens reported their presence.

Hawn declined to describe the device beyond saying it didn’t appear to present any threat. Social media posts showed what looked like a tripwire attached to a bell by the base of the statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

The city has been trying to remove the statue of Jackson and another of Gen. Robert E. Lee, but a judge has prevented that amid ongoing litigation.

Advertisement

The statues have become the frequent target of vandalism in recent months.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends