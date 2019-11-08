Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Technology News
 
...

Va. colleges get millions to boost computer science grads

November 8, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Several colleges and universities in Virginia will receive millions of dollars from the state to increase computer science graduate numbers as part of a deal with Amazon.

Gov. Ralph Northam told The Roanoke Times Thursday that the state will partner with 11 schools for the Tech Talent Investment Program. The program was part of Virginia’s efforts to entice Amazon to build its second headquarters in Arlington.

Virginia Tech will receive $545 million. The school is expected to produce about 5,900 undergraduates and almost 10,300 graduate students with degrees in or related to computer science.

Tech’s forthcoming Innovation Campus was an essential part of Virginia winning the bid for Amazon’s second headquarters. The company pledged to create 40,000 high paying jobs in exchange for $750 million in state tax incentives.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'