The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for week ending December 29, 2019:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft Mojang

2. Heads Up! Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi

4. Procreate Pocket Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. NBA 2K20 2K

6. Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio

7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations

9. True Skate True Axis

10. Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Soap Cutting Crazy Labs

2. Disney+ Disney

3. Amazon Alexa AMZN Mobile LLC

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

5. TikTok – Make Your Day TikTok Inc.

6. Snapchat Snap, Inc.

7. Instagram Instagram, Inc.

8. Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC

9. Paper.io 3D Voodoo

10. Netflix Netflix, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft Mojang

3. Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi

4. GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited

5. Notability Ginger Labs

6. Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio

8. Heads Up! Warner Bros.

9. Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Boca AB

10. NBA 2K20 2K

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+ Disney

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

3. Netflix Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox Roblox Corporation

5. Paper.io 3D Voodoo

6. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios

7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

8. Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC

9. TikTok – Make Your Day TikTok Inc.

1.0 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC

