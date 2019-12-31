The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for week ending December 29, 2019:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft Mojang
2. Heads Up! Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi
4. Procreate Pocket Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. NBA 2K20 2K
6. Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB
8. Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations
9. True Skate True Axis
10. Terraria 505 Games (US), Inc.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Soap Cutting Crazy Labs
2. Disney+ Disney
3. Amazon Alexa AMZN Mobile LLC
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC
5. TikTok – Make Your Day TikTok Inc.
6. Snapchat Snap, Inc.
7. Instagram Instagram, Inc.
8. Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC
9. Paper.io 3D Voodoo
10. Netflix Netflix, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft Mojang
3. Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi
4. GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited
5. Notability Ginger Labs
6. Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB
7. Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
8. Heads Up! Warner Bros.
9. Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Boca AB
10. NBA 2K20 2K
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Disney+ Disney
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC
3. Netflix Netflix, Inc.
4. Roblox Roblox Corporation
5. Paper.io 3D Voodoo
6. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
7. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
8. Johnny Trigger SayGames LLC
9. TikTok – Make Your Day TikTok Inc.
1.0 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
