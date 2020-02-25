Listen Live Sports

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

February 25, 2020
 
1 min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

3. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

4. Heads Up! , Warner Bros.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. FlickType Keyboard, Kpaw, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Draw Climber, Voodoo

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3 . Dentist Bling, Crazy Labs

4. Trivia.io, 8SEC

5. Remini – photo enhancer, Beijing Dagong Technology Company Limited.

6. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC

7. IRS2Go, Internal Revenue Service

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Make It Perfect!, Voodoo

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Savage , Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5 . Boris and the Dark Survival, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

6 . Plague Inc. , Ndemic Creations

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. My City : Wedding Party, My Town Games LTD

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Draw Climber, Voodoo

2. Trivia.io , 8SEC

3. Dentist Bling, Crazy Labs

4 . ID Please – Club Simulation, Lion Studios

5. Disney+, Disney

6 . Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

8. Netflix , Netflix, Inc.

9. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

10. Breakfast!, Homa Games

