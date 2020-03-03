The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. TouchRetouch ,ADVA Soft GmbH

3. Heads Up! , Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket Savage Interactive, Pty Ltd

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. NBA 2K20, 2K

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Slap Kings, Gameguru

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Cut and Paint, MagicLab

5. PicsArt Photo Editor + Collage, PicsArt, Inc.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Trivia.io , 8SEC

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Messenger Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Savage Interactive, Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Boris and the Dark Survival, Joey Drew Studios Inc.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Slap Kings, Gameguru

2. Trivia.io, 8SEC

3. Draw Climber, Voodoo

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Slap That – Winner Slaps All, Lion Studios

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Cut and Paint , MagicLab

9. Dentist Bling, Crazy Labs

10. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

